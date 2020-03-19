Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to remove migrants who cross U.S.-Mexico border illegally due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 03:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 00:16 IST
Trump to remove migrants who cross U.S.-Mexico border illegally due to coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration will use a health-focused statute to swiftly remove migrants or asylum seekers who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

During a press conference at the White House, Trump confirmed that he would invoke a statute that allows the U.S. surgeon general to block people or goods from certain countries or places to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Trump said the move could happen as soon as Wednesday, but that his administration did not plan to fully close the border with Mexico.

"We're not going to close it, but we are invoking a certain provision that will allow us great latitude as to what we do," he said. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration officials were considering a plan to immediately return all migrants caught at the southwest border to Mexico, but such a move could provoke court challenges and may require cooperation from the Mexican government.

Trump did not provide details regarding the plan. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Dutch banks agree to 6-month freeze on loan repayments for small business

Major Dutch banks including ING Groep and ABN Amro have agreed to give small businesses a six-month delay in interest payments on loans, the countrys banking industry association said on Thursday.The Dutch Union of Banks said the measures w...

Olympics could be delayed, admits athletics chief Coe

World athletics chief Sebastian Coe admitted on Thursday that the Tokyo Olympics could be moved to later in the year by the coronavirus outbreak, but said it was too early to make a definitive decision. Olympic bosses acknowledged on Wednes...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Coronavirus whatever it takes momentEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde may have had some communication misfires at her last news conference but the overnight action ...

Crisil assigns A2 rating to Yes Bank's Rs 20,000 crore CD

Rating agency Crisil on Thursday assigned A2 rating to the Rs 20,000 crore certificate of deposit programme of Yes Bank Ltd. The rating is underpinned by the expectation of continued extraordinary systemic support from key stakeholders, alo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020