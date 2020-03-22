Left Menu
Roads empty, shops shut in Rajasthan as people observe 'Janata curfew'

Streets were empty and only a few vehicles were seen in Jaipur and other cities of Rajasthan on Sunday as people observed 'Janata Curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help curb the spread of coronavirus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people to stay indoors and be safe.

"The best way to protect ourselves is to stay inside. Barring essential services, Rajasthan has been completely locked down for the safety of the people. Together, we will defeat this epidemic," he said. Just before the 'Janata curfew' began, people wearing masks were seen buying milk and groceries in some parts of the city. Shops were closed on Chhoti Chaupad, Badi Chaupad, Chandpol Bazar and MI Road.

Other districts of the state such as Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu and Bhilwara wore a similar look as people chose to stay indoors. Shops and markets were completely closed. Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister Gehlot gave instructions to completely lock down the state from March 22 to 31, except for essential services.

All government and private offices, malls, shops, factories, and public transport have been directed to suspend operations during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

