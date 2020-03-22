Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:50 IST
Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on Sunday he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his family. "We are currently all in good health but I developed a cough and a fever and decided to get tested, and the result came back positive," Domingo wrote on Facebook.

Spain is struggling to contain Europe's second worst outbreak of the coronavirus after Italy, with over 28,000 cases and more than 1,700 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. Previously one of the opera world's most feted artists, Domingo's reputation is now in tatters after an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists concluded he had behaved inappropriately with female performers.

The singer has publicly apologised to the women who accused him of sexual harassment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Report: Seahawks sign G Warmack

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to terms Sunday with guard Chance Warmack. A first-round pick 10th overall in the 2013 draft, Warmack was out of the NFL last season.Hes back in the league after taking a year to get healthy, tweeted N...

Equinor suspends share buybacks due virus outbreak, oil crash

Norways Equinor suspended its share buyback program amid the coronavirus outbreak and the crash in oil prices, the company said on Sunday.Equinor is under the current market conditions suspending buy-back under the share buy-back program un...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.The IOC will hold detailed discussions that will include t...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020