Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland does not rule out more restrictions amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:15 IST
Poland does not rule out more restrictions amid coronavirus

Poland cannot rule out imposing further constraints on citizens to prevent the spread of coronavirus, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Monday.

Poland has shuttered schools, cinemas and theaters, while limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people. It has also closed its borders to foreigners and introduced a "state of epidemic", recommending its citizens to stay at home.

"The government is considering various options regarding the epidemic situation, including launching other limitations than up to date," Muller told public radio without providing details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Broadcaster ITV scraps soaps as crisis saps British ad sales

ITV ditched forecasts for annual advertising sales and results on Monday as the coronavirus forced Britains biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster to suspend production of top shows including Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Advertisers...

Japanese baseball, soccer aiming for April restarts

On a day when Japans prime minister admitted postponing the Tokyo Olympics may be unavoidable, medical experts suggested it could be possible for the top-flight Japanese baseball and soccer seasons to resume by the end of next month. Nippon...

PCI will abide by the International Paralympic Committee's decision: Deepa Malik

By Nitin Srivastava Paralympic Committee of India PCI will abide by the decision taken by the International Paralympic Committee IPC on whether to conduct the 2020 games or not amid coronavirus pandemic, the committees president Deepa Malik...

Poland may impose more curbs on citizens amid fears of jump in coronavirus cases

Poland may impose further constraints on citizens to prevent the spread of coronavirus given the likelihood of a sharp increase in the number of infections this week, senior government officials said on Monday.Authorities have already shut ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020