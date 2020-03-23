Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:28 IST
Britain brings in emergency measures to prop up rail network
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Monday it was taking emergency measures to help its rail network survive a 70% drop in passenger numbers as coronavirus stops many people from traveling.

The Department for Transport said it was temporarily suspending rail franchise contracts for at least six months, taking on all the cost and revenue risk itself, and instead of paying train companies a small fee to keep operating some services. Separately on Monday, UK-based transport companies Go-Ahead, FirstGroup and Stagecoach said that they could not forecast their profits this year as people stopped traveling on trains and buses.

The measures mean Britain's trains will keep running a reduced service, helping key workers get to work during the crisis, and minimizing disruption to the economy. The government warned that if it had not stepped in there would have been severe consequences.

"Allowing operators to enter insolvency would cause significantly more disruption to passengers and higher costs to the taxpayer," the DfT's statement said on Monday. Britain had already said last week that its rail network would run fewer trains during the crisis.

UK-listed transport companies Go-Ahead, FirstGroup and Stagecoach said they would try to cut costs to survive this period of lower travel. Go-Ahead, which operates the GTR rail network in London and southeast England, said it would suspend its dividend, while FirstGroup, which warned of lower passenger volumes both in the UK and in its U.S. school bus and contract bus business, said the capital expenditure was on hold.

Stagecoach warned it would no longer meet its profit forecast and said it did not expect to pay any further dividends in its current financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Treat transgenders' plea for reserved seats in buses, metro trains as representation: HC

The Delhi High Court has asked the DTC and DMRC to treat a transgenders plea for reservation of seats for them in public buses and metro trains as their representation to the public transporters. The plea had also sought free-of-cost trave...

Coronavirus: Sex workers in Alipurduar say they won't work for next two weeks

Over 100 sex workers in West Bengals Alipurduar district will not be working for the next two weeks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they said on Monday. People from several places, including neighbouring districts, visit the red li...

Iran reports 127 more virus deaths; death toll now 1,812

Iran is reporting another 127 coronavirus deaths, bringing its death toll to 1,812 amid 23,049 confirmed casesIran is battling the worst outbreak in the Middle East, and has faced widespread criticism for not imposing stricter quarantine me...

Air Canada lays off 5,000, France tries to save food supply

The rapid spread of the coronavirus since it was first reported in China has dealt an unparalleled shock to the world economy. Following are business developments Monday related to the outbreak as governments attempt to stabilize their econ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020