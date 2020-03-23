Left Menu
Development News Edition

Takeaway.com allows some Dutch restaurants a freeze on payments

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:18 IST
Takeaway.com allows some Dutch restaurants a freeze on payments

Takeaway.com, Europe's largest online food ordering service, said on Monday it will grant a delay in payments for Dutch restaurants on its platform that have been hurt by fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak. Takeaway said in a statement that it expects about 20% of restaurants on its platform will ask for the exemption.

It said that around 2,000 new restaurants have signed up for its services since the Dutch government ordered restaurants to close to the public earlier this month. The company, which has limited in-house delivery, said it was hurrying to roll out its own scooter delivery service in the Netherlands as quickly as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine gets masks, virus tests from China

A Ukrainian military plane carrying masks, tests and ventilators to fight the spread of the coronavirus has arrived in Kiev from China, the presidency announced Monday. Ukraine has confirmed 73 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, according ...

Take 5: XFL stars who could impact NFL

With the first season of the XFLs second edition officially over, players were permitted to sign with NFL teams beginning Monday. Most wont make NFL rosters, but a select few have a chance to stick and even make an impact with their new tea...

WRAPUP 10-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 Games will be postponed, says IOC member Dick Pound

The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday.Major sporting nations Australia and Canada had already withdrawn on Monday as...

WHO warns using 'untested' meds against COVID-19 could 'raise false hope'

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the use of untested medicines to treat COVID-19 without proper evidence of their efficacy could be dangerous and raise false expectationsUsing untested medicines without the right evidence co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020