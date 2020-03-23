Left Menu
UK's Johnson and China's Xi agree on need to support global economy

  London
  Updated: 23-03-2020 22:33 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:33 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work through the G20 to support the global economy and vulnerable countries during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister and President agreed on the wider need for ongoing international cooperation, particularly through the G20, to share expertise, support the global economic system and strengthen the ability of vulnerable countries to tackle the virus," a spokesman said.

"The two leaders resolved to work to ensure knowledge about the most effective public health measures is shared between countries.

