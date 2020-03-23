UK's Johnson and China's Xi agree on need to support global economy
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to work through the G20 to support the global economy and vulnerable countries during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson's office said in a statement.
"The Prime Minister and President agreed on the wider need for ongoing international cooperation, particularly through the G20, to share expertise, support the global economic system and strengthen the ability of vulnerable countries to tackle the virus," a spokesman said.
"The two leaders resolved to work to ensure knowledge about the most effective public health measures is shared between countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping makes first visit to coronavirus-hit Wuhan city since virus outbreak
Coronavirus: Xi Jinping pays first visit to outbreak epicentre Wuhan
China President Xi Jinping goes to Wuhan to inspect epidemic work - state media
Chinese President Xi Jinping pays first visit to coronavirus-hit Wuhan since virus outbreak: official media.
'For Xi Jinping, political self-preservation more important than saving lives amid coronavirus crisis'