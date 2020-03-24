Kudlow says coronavirus package will set stage for good rebound in second half

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday a coronavirus stimulus package moving through the U.S. Congress should set the stage for a rebound in the U.S. economy in the second half of the year. Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the Trump administration is looking at low-infection areas where the economy might be reopened after a 15-day shutdown period ends next week.

With states making their own decisions about how to respond to the coronavirus, Kudlow said the federal government can provide guidance on how to proceed. "We can put out guidelines," he said. "We don't exercise any monolithic authority."

