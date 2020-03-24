Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump wants U.S. economy open by Easter despite coronavirus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:26 IST
Trump wants U.S. economy open by Easter despite coronavirus spread

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, downplaying the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. Trump and his coronavirus team on March 16 put in place recommendations for people across the country to cut down social and professional interactions for 15 days in a bid to reduce the virus' spread.

But the president, a Republican who is seeking re-election in November, has begun to chafe at the economic repercussions. During a live town hall broadcast on Fox News Channel, he said he would like to have businesses opening their doors again by Easter, which will be celebrated on April 12.

"I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," he said. The president said the country did not take drastic measures to fight car crashes and flu deaths similar to those it is taking for the coronavirus. He said Americans could continue practicing social-distancing measures, which health experts say are crucial to prevent infection, while also going back to work.

"We lose thousands and thousands of people a year to the flu. We don't turn the country off," Trump said. "You can destroy a country this way by closing it down." The president has come under criticism from fellow Republicans and others for saying he would like to reopen the economy, even as the Pentagon and others forecast the outbreak could last for months.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, told CNN on Tuesday: "We don't think that we're going to be in any way ready to be out of this in five or six days or so, or whenever this 15 days is up from the time that they started this imaginary clock." Fox has come under criticism for its own treatment of the virus as some opinion program hosts played it down in the early period of its spread.

The president, who said early on in the crisis that the virus was under control, has been stunned by its impact on the economy and the stock market. "Our people want to return to work," he said on Twitter earlier on Tuesday. "They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM!"

Trump and his economic and health advisers are mulling how to proceed after the 15-day period of tough measures to slow the pandemic. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the Trump administration was looking at low-infection areas where the economy might be reopened after a 15-day shutdown period ends next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain seeks NATO help as virus death toll touches 2,700

Spains armed forces on Tuesday asked NATO for humanitarian assistance to fight the novel coronavirus as the national death toll touched 2,700 and infections soared towards 40,000. With the pandemic spreading across the world, Spain has been...

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets host...

Air Canada to furlough up to 600 pilots as coronavirus slashes flights -union letter

Air Canada has reached an agreement that would allow the airline to furlough up to 600 pilots because of plummeting traffic due to the coronavirus, according to a letter from the union reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday. The countrys largest ca...

6.5 crore Kannadigas are with PM, says Karnataka CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modis clarion call to the nation on Tuesday to remain indoors is intended to protect the lives of hundreds of people and their families from the agony of the damage caused by coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister B S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020