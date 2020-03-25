Japan's Abe explained Olympics postponement to Trump, govt spokesman says
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained the Tokyo 2020 Olympics delay to U.S. President Donald Trump and proposed to maintain close cooperation in a phone call between the leaders, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.
Trump responded by saying the postponement was a very hard, but wonderful decision, Suga said.
