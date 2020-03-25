Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senators look to quickly pass massive coronavirus bill, head home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:22 IST
U.S. senators look to quickly pass massive coronavirus bill, head home
US Senate (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. senators will vote on Wednesday on a $2 trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hoping it will become law quickly so they can get out of Washington. Top aides to Republican President Donald Trump and senior Senate Republicans and Democrats announced they had agreed on the unprecedented stimulus bill in the early hours of Wednesday, after five days of marathon talks.

"We're going to pass this legislation later today," Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. The massive bill is expected to include a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $3,000 apiece to millions of U.S. families.

It will also include $350 billion for small-business loans, $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and $150 billion for various healthcare initiatives, including $100 billion for hospitals and related health systems. "We have greatly strengthened the bill and we're proud of what we've done," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on CNN. He said he thought the chamber would pass the legislation on Wednesday.

The package aims to flood the U.S. economy with cash in a bid to stem the impact of a pandemic that has killed more than 730 people in the United States and sickened more than 53,000, shuttered thousands of businesses, thrown millions out of work and led states to order 100 million people - nearly a third of the population - to stay at home. U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday after a strong rebound the day before, as the rescue package failed to completely allay investor concerns.

The bill is expected to pass the Senate easily, more so because Senator Rand Paul, a Republican who was the only senator to vote against an earlier round of emergency virus funding, may be unable to vote after testing positive for the disease. If passed, the unprecedented rescue package, the largest in U.S. history, would be the third approved by Congress this month to counter the impact of the crisis.

To become law, the measure must pass the Republican-led Senate and the Democratic-led House of Representatives. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was consulted during negotiations on the bipartisan Senate deal, struck after Democrats twice blocked a measure written by Republicans. House members left Washington 10 days ago, but the lower chamber could quickly pass the bill without requiring them to return if all 430 members agree to do so. If just one lawmaker objects, that could lead to delays.

Aides to Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her view of the bill. It also must be signed by Trump, who said on Tuesday he wanted Americans to end "social distancing" restrictions intended to slow the spread of the virus and return to work by Easter, April 12.

That worried health officials, who fear ending the lockdown too soon could bring more virus-related deaths. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the administration point person for talks, told reporters Trump "absolutely" would sign the bipartisan stimulus agreement if it passed Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali declares first two coronavirus cases

Mali announced its first two cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, to fears that the war-torn and impoverished West African state will struggle to handle an outbreak. Two Malian nationals who arrived from France in mid-March tested posit...

AIFF to hold Masters Programme exam online due to COVID-19 pandemic

The All India Football Federation has decided to hold its Masters Football Management programme entrance examination scheduled for Sunday online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first set of entrance examination was conducted on Februa...

Don't attempt to treat COVID-19 infection on your own: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that people should not attempt to treat coronavirus infection on their own and must consult a doctor. You should not attempt to treat Coronavirus infection on your own. Stay at your home, do th...

Nepal reports third coronavirus positive case

Nepal has reported its third case of coronavirus in a 32-year-old man who returned from Qatar as the government has announced a week-long nationwide lockdown to battle the pandemic. The man had returned to home from Qatar on a flight on Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020