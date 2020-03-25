UK virus models based on many people still going to work
Britain's modelling for the spread of the coronavirus through the country is based on the assumption that many people would still need to go to work, England's chief medical officer said on Wednesday.
"The modelling we have done here ... was based on the idea that quite a lot of people would have to go to work," Chris Whitty said at a news conference alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- England
- Chris Whitty
ALSO READ
Britain's Johnson faces lawmaker revolt over Huawei 5G decision
Britain says trade talks with EU will go ahead
Britain fires with both barrels: emergency rate cut and budget boost
Britain fires with both barrels: emergency rate cut and budget boost
Britain's B&M exits Germany with 12.5 mln euros disposal