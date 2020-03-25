UK virus models based on many people still going to work

Britain's modelling for the spread of the coronavirus through the country is based on the assumption that many people would still need to go to work, England's chief medical officer said on Wednesday.

"The modelling we have done here ... was based on the idea that quite a lot of people would have to go to work," Chris Whitty said at a news conference alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

