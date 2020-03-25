Left Menu
Development News Edition

Erdogan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks through measures

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:55 IST
Erdogan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks through measures

Turkey will overcome the coronavirus outbreak in two to three weeks through good measures, with as little damage as possible, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that he expected patience, understanding and support from Turks in the process.

"We have preparations for every scenario," Erdogan told a televised address to the nation. "By breaking the speed of the virus' spread in two to three weeks, we will get through this period as soon as possible with as little damage as possible."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron pledges massive investment in health system after virus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday pledged massive investments in the countrys public hospital health system, close to a breaking point as it copes with the coronavirus outbreak which has already caused 1,331 deaths in the countr...

Brazil trial of malaria drug for coronavirus may yield results in 2 weeks

Initial results from a Brazilian clinical trial of a malaria drug and antibiotic combination to treat coronavirus could come within two weeks, a lead doctor said on Wednesday, but urged caution about the drug U.S. President Donald Trump cal...

Biden calls Trump's Easter back-to-business goal 'catastrophic'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Wednesday that potential efforts by President Donald Trump to re-open American businesses in time for the Easter holiday could be catastrophic.The governors of at least 18 states, includin...

U.S. Senate close to passing $2 trillion in coronavirus aid, timing of vote unclear

U.S. senators will vote on Wednesday on a 2 trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hoping it will become law quickly. Top aides to Republican President Donald Tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020