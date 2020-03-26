Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's coronavirus death toll overtakes China's

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 05:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 05:38 IST
Spain's coronavirus death toll overtakes China's

Spain struggled to cope on Wednesday with a mounting coronavirus crisis as its death toll exceeded China's with another 738 lives lost in a single day, and a third senior government minister was diagnosed with the virus. With 3,434 fatalities, Spain now has the second-highest number of deaths globally after Italy's 6,820. Nursing homes across the country have been overwhelmed and a skating rink in Madrid has been turned into a makeshift morgue.

Police stood guard on Wednesday outside the rink, normally a popular venue for children's birthday parties, as hearses arrived at the building. Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo became the third cabinet member to test positive for the virus, but the government said she was doing well.

Parliament sat late into the night for a session aimed at approving extending to 30 days a 15-day state of emergency which has shuttered schools, restaurants and most shops. The extension was guaranteed after the opposition People's Party pledged support. People have been largely confined to their homes since the lockdown began on March 14.

"We have achieved a near total reduction in social contact," health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference, adding that Spain was nearing the peak of the epidemic. Diagnoses increased by a fifth to 47,610 on Wednesday but the total could be higher: 137,000 workers are known to have taken sick leave associated with the virus, including to go into preventative isolation.

BASIC EQUIPMENT NEEDED Medical staff, thousands of whom have become infected, have taken out lawsuits against the government, complaining of a lack of basic protective equipment like masks, scrubs and gloves.

The army has asked NATO for ventilators, protective gear and testing kits, Armed Forces Chief Miguel Villarroya said. The government had ordered 432 million euros ($467 million) worth of masks, gloves, testing kits and ventilators to be delivered over the next eight weeks, with the first large batch expected this week, Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

In an example of how companies are changing assembly lines to produce medical products, a shoe factory in northern Spain has switched to making simple protective masks - first for its own personnel and then for distribution. "Now we are working hard to ... make something a little more sophisticated for it to reach medical use," Basilio Garcia, chief executive of the Callaghan shoe factory, told Reuters.

Lockdown has dealt a punishing blow to the Spanish economy, with tens of thousands of workers temporarily laid off as sectors like retail, tourism and manufacturing grind to a halt. One of Spain's biggest employers, El Corte Ingles, said it would temporarily lay off 22,000 workers at its department stores. ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Reporting By Clara-Laeila Laudette, Inti Landauro, Jesus Aguado, Belen Carreno, Isla Binnie and Jessia Jones; Writing by Sonya Dowsett and Andrei Khalip; editing by Philippa Fletcher, Kirsten Donovan and Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines Dyson to produce 15,000 ventilators from scratch in weeks httpson.ft.com3durKrx JPI Media susp...

G20 leaders to hold video conference to discuss COVID-19 today

Leaders of the Group of 20 nations will hold a summit today via video conference to discuss measures to protect the global economy, amid coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 18,000 lives globally. The summit, which will be chaired by...

Indian American hoteliers offer free accommodation to stranded Indian students

Indian American hoteliers have come forward to the rescue of Indian students stranded in the US following implementation of lockdown measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, by offering free accommodation and in some cases food. With t...

BRIEF-Wanda Sports Nearing A $700 Million Plus Deal To Sell Ironman Triathlon To Advance, The Condé Nast Owners- Bloomberg Reporter Tweet

March 25 Reuters - WANDA SPORTS NEARING A 700 MILLION PLUS DEAL TO SELL IRONMAN TRIATHLON TO ADVANCE, THE COND NAST OWNERS- BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET Source httpsbit.ly2wG28Hs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020