Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobody will starve in coronavirus crisis, says chairman of Britain's Ocado

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:52 IST
Nobody will starve in coronavirus crisis, says chairman of Britain's Ocado

There is no shortage of food in Britain and nobody will starve during the coronavirus emergency, said the chairman of online supermarket Ocado who believes he himself has been infected.

Britain's supermarket sector is dealing with unprecedented demand during the outbreak as consumers stock-up, fearing a prolonged period of isolation, while schools, pubs, cafes and restaurants have been forced to close. "The first thing is 'don't panic'. There isn't going to be no food tomorrow," Stuart Rose told BBC radio on Thursday. "Nobody will starve."

Rose, 71, who is also a former chairman and chief executive of clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer, has been in self-isolation after suspecting he had contracted the virus. He ventured out for the first time in two weeks on Wednesday. He said Britons should avoid going to supermarkets at peak hours and only buy what they need.

Rose also called on people in the country to "make your meals work". "If you buy a chicken, roast the chicken, have the roast chicken dinner, the following day turn it into a stir fry, the following day make it into soup," he said.

"You can make a relatively small amount of food go a long way and I think we live in a very profligate society today - we buy too much, we eat too much, we consume too much and we have to learn new ways." SURGING DEMAND

Ocado has been operating at full capacity during the crisis. It said on Tuesday it had around ten times more demand for its services than it did before the outbreak began. During the crisis, elderly and vulnerable shoppers have complained they have been unable to get delivery slots for online shopping from Britain's supermarkets.

That has prompted market leader Tesco to ask Britons who are able to safely come to stores to do so, instead of shopping online, so it can free up more slots for the more vulnerable. Rose stopped short of telling young and able Ocado shoppers to go elsewhere.

"If you've had customers who've been regular customers for you for 10, 15 years, we can’t just dump those customers," he said. Rose also noted that after the government relaxed competition rules there was "enormous" co-operation between all retailers at present.

"If you see an unprecedented increase in demand, it's incredibly difficult to make the adjustments. But we are all trying, and we are working and co-operating together."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...

NATO foreign ministers to meet by video conference

A meeting of NATO foreign ministers scheduled for next week will be held by video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic, the alliance said on Thursday. The meeting set for April 2 will be held by secure teleconference and will be c...

Sebi disposes of case against  IDFC Asset Management Company, BNP Paribas Asset Management

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday disposed of a matter against IDFC Asset Management Company and BNP Paribas Asset Management which alleged that the firms indulged in insider trading while dealing in Manappuram Finance Ltds MFL scrip. Sebi...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020