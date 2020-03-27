Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea boy band BTS postpones U.S., Canada tour over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 06:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 06:42 IST
S.Korea boy band BTS postpones U.S., Canada tour over coronavirus

South Korea's boy band BTS will postpone its North America tour by two months to June due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, its management said on Friday.

The seven-member K-pop hit group was scheduled to begin its tours in the United States and Canada on April 25 in Santa Clara, including stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington and Toronto before wrapping up in Chicago. It is now rescheduled to kick off on June 6, Big Hit Entertainment said, adding all reserved tickets remain valid.

"We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we are providing a safe environment for everyone involved as we continue to update our tour plans," Big Hit said in a statement on the fan community application called Weverse. The delay came as the United States surpassed China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus cases with thousands of new infections per day.

Last month, BTS cancelled its Seoul concert also scheduled for April as South Korea was grappling with its own outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Players in Brazil told to take three-week holiday

Footballers in Brazil were told to take a three-week paid holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, with professional clubs asking them to return on April 20.All four divisions in Brazils national championships are due to start i...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus cases reported at 13 of Amazon's U.S. warehouses

Amazon.com Inc is at the front line of responding to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in the United States, delivering essential goods while about half the population faces government stay-at-home orders. However, news reports that a hand...

Soccer-Players in Brazil told to take three-week holiday

Footballers in Brazil were told to take a three-week paid holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, with professional clubs asking them to return on April 20. All four divisions in Brazils national championships are due to start ...

Brazilian activist to continue fighting for rights of African descent

A Brazilian activist who regularly receives threats of violence says he will continue fighting for the right of people of African descent to access land and property in the city of Rio de Janeiro.Damio Braga is a quilombola leader, a term w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020