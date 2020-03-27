Virgin Atlantic set to ask for state aid - FT
UK-based airline Virgin Atlantic will ask the British government for a package of commercial loans and guarantees worth hundreds of millions of pounds, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/c2d817d9-8a73-4bb8-89e7-e5ca67ed41d7 on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Other carriers including easyJet, regional airlines such as Loganair and Eastern Airways, and Norwegian Air Shuttle are also considering to ask for state aid, the newspaper added.
