Narendra Modi interacts with AYUSH professionals over COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) professionals from around the country through video conferencing on the coronavirus pandemic situation.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-03-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  Created: 28-03-2020 14:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with AYUSH professionals through video conferencing on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) professionals from around the country through video conferencing on the coronavirus pandemic situation. Talking to the AYUSH sector practitioners, the Prime Minister said that it has a long tradition of keeping the nation healthy and its importance has increased manifold in the ongoing efforts to tackle COVID-19.

He also observed that the network of AYUSH practitioners is spread throughout the length and breadth of the country and "it is imperative for them to utilize this network, while working according to WHO guidelines, to spread the message of good practises which need to be adopted in the efforts to control the spread of the virus." Modi also praised the AYUSH Ministry in promoting Yoga at Home to de-stress the mind and strengthen the body during this difficult phase.

The Union Minister for AYUSH, Cabinet Secretary and Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, also participated in the interaction held through video-conferencing. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of countering and fact-checking unsubstantiated claims of AYUSH having a cure for the disease, adding that AYUSH scientists, ICMR, CSIR and other research organisations must come together for evidence-based research.

He said that the country must be ready to use the entire healthcare workforce to meet the challenge, and if the need so arises, help from private doctors connected with AYUSH may be sought by the government. Modi also suggested that AYUSH medicine producers could utilize their resources towards producing essential items like sanitizers which are in high demand and exhorted them to utilize the platform of telemedicine to reach out to the public and generate constant awareness to fight the pandemic. He also highlighted the importance of enforcing social distancing with full vigor to counter the spread of the pandemic.

The AYUSH practitioners also lauded the Prime Minister for leading the country's fight against COVID-19 and talked about the impact of these traditional practices towards boosting immunity. In a bid to spread awareness about the disease, the Prime Minister had yesterday interacted in a similar way with the Radio Jockeys through video conference and appreciated the role played by them in spreading awareness about the disease.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged.

The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 19, while one patient has migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

