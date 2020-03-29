Trump says quarantine 'not necessary' for New York area

Trump says quarantine 'not necessary' for New York areaReuters | New York | Updated: 29-03-2020 06:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 06:01 IST
President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a quarantine of the New York area to curb the spread of the coronavirus would not be necessary, and that he had asked federal health officials to issue a "strong travel advisory" instead. Trump said on Twitter that the advisory would be administered by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in consultation with the federal government.
"A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) tonight," Trump wrote on Twitter. (Writing by Daniel Wallis)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- New York
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- CDC
ALSO READ
New York governor says 82-year-old woman is state's first COVID-19 death
New York records first coronavirus death as U.S. toll rises to 48
New York records first coronavirus death as U.S. toll rises to 48
New York manufacturing index down 34 points, lowest since 2009: Fed
New York closes public schools, limits services at restaurants to combat COVID-19