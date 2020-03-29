Trump says quarantine 'not necessary' for New York area

Left Menu
Reuters | New York | Updated: 29-03-2020 06:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 06:01 IST
President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a quarantine of the New York area to curb the spread of the coronavirus would not be necessary, and that he had asked federal health officials to issue a "strong travel advisory" instead. Trump said on Twitter that the advisory would be administered by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut in consultation with the federal government.

"A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) tonight," Trump wrote on Twitter. (Writing by Daniel Wallis)

