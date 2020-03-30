UK cannot confirm when coronavirus antibody test will arrive

UK cannot confirm when coronavirus antibody test will arriveReuters | London | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:58 IST
Britain cannot yet say when a coronavirus antibody test will arrive for use, a junior health minister said on Monday.
When asked whether the test would be ready in days, Helen Whately told BBC radio: "I am not going to confirm when that's going to arrive."
