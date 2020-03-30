Turkey must "keep wheels turning" despite coronavirus, Erdogan says

Turkey must carry on producing and "keep wheels turning" through the coronavirus outbreak to support exports and sustain the supply of basic goods, President Tayyip Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting on Monday.

Erdogan also launched a campaign to collect donations from Turkish citizens to contain the impact of the pandemic, saying he was donating seven months of his salary to the cause.

