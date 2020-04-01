Crisis of essential medical kits in Jharkhand: Health Minister

By Rizwan Arif In the wake of coronavirus, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta has revealed that the state health department is facing crisis of essential medical equipment like personal protective equipment kits, thermal scanners, N95 masks and ventilators.

"Jharkhand's first coronavirus positive case (was) detected yesterday. I had a word with Union Health Minister yesterday itself and brought the fact before him that we don't have sufficient PPE kit, thermal scanners, N95 masks and ventilators. We need it urgently. I have requested him to make these things available to us," Gupta said responding to a question by ANI. On the day when a Malaysian woman tested positive and became the first COVID-19 patient in the state, the opposition party launched an attack accusing the state government of conducting less tests than required.

On this, the Health Minister replied, "Opposition should work together and seriously on this matter. This is not the time of politics. BJP has its strong partner in the form of central government, so it (BJP) should also put efforts to get us medical kits." On the other hand, the whole Hindpiri area, where the patient was staying, has been cordoned off, being sanitized and other necessary steps being taken by the district administration. (ANI)

