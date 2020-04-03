Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington, D.C. needs 3,600 hospital beds for coronavirus peak

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 03:18 IST
Washington, D.C. needs 3,600 hospital beds for coronavirus peak
Representative Image Image Credit:

Washington, D.C. needs an estimated 3,600 hospital beds within the next two weeks as it braces for a coronavirus outbreak, the mayor wrote in a letter to hospitals in the U.S. capital.

The federal district is asking hospitals to consider repurposing unused clinical spaces, cafeterias and meeting rooms and reopening medical office buildings and medical towers to create room for more hospital beds, Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote. The estimated peak for cases in the city is April 15, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

New York is at the center of the pandemic in the United States, struggling to treat or bury casualties and the state's governor has grimly predicted that the rest of the country would soon face the same misery. Washington, D.C. has about 700,000 permanent residents, but just one delegate in Congress, instead of two senators, lawmakers and a governor as the states do. Bowser is the district's top official.

It is planning to reopen closed healthcare facilities, repurpose "commercial, residential and educational facilities" and build temporary centers, according to the April 1 letter. "We are working aggressively with local and federal partners to meet the deadline of making the first 1,000 of the additional 3,600 estimated medical surge beds in the District available to meet your medical surge needs by April 15," the letter said.

Of the more than 230,000 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States, 653 are in the capital; 12 people in the district have died. Click https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in a separate browser for a GRAPHIC tracking coronavirus cases in the United States.

The district has fewer hospital beds per capita than many other U.S. cities, including New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles, according to analysis by Medbelle, a healthcare technology firm. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been slow to respond to the coronavirus's spread when compared to some other governments, including South Korea.

Washington, D.C., which is home to the White House, is also short of requested medical supplies, according to documents released by the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee. They show that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided only a fraction of the supplies requested by multiple states. Washington, D.C. received 5,520 of the 1.1 million N95 respirators it had requested and 13,500 of the 814,600 surgical masks it had sought from the strategic national stockpile, according to the documents.

Of the thousands of coveralls, bottles of hand sanitizer, safety goggles and face shields, test kits and ventilators Washington, D.C. had requested from the stockpile, it had received zero. Officials in the district have also publicly criticized the move to classify Washington, D.C. as a territory rather than a state in the congressional stimulus package that passed last week, saying it deprives them of $700 million worth of funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

New York reels at center of pandemic as home-bound Americans feel economic pain

New York City hospitals and morgues bent under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, struggling to treat or bury casualties, as the states governor offered a grim prediction that the rest of the country would soon face the sam...

Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus

Walt Disney Co said on Thursday it will start furloughs of non-essential U.S. employees across the company on April 19, a response to the global coronavirus outbreak that has shut down or disrupted its media and theme park businesses.Disney...

Judge rejects delay of Wisconsin's presidential primary despite coronavirus fears

A federal judge refused on Thursday to postpone next weeks U.S. presidential primary in Wisconsin, but extended the time for absentee voting amid widespread worries about health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Willi...

U.S. Navy relieves aircraft carrier commander who wrote letter urging coronavirus action

The U.S. Navy on Thursday relieved the commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter that leaked to the public asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard his warship. The remov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020