Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier Shillong hospital to admit only critically ill non- COVID19 patients from other states

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:17 IST
Premier Shillong hospital to admit only critically ill non- COVID19 patients from other states

A premier hospital of Shillong has decided that it will admit non-COVID19 cases from other states only if they are critically ill and certified so by the health authorities of the patients' states, an official said on Friday. This is part of a precautionary protocol adopted by the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), an autonomous institute under the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The protocol, drawn up following a direction from the state government on Thursday, will be in force until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, NEIGRIHMS Director D M Thappa said. "Only critically ill non-COVID19 patient certified by the state health authorities concerned can seek treatment at the NEIGRIHMS and only one attendant will be allowed to accompany the patient. But such person will have to be quarantined for 14 days as per government directives," Thappa said.

Governments of all the states of the Northeastern region Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim - were informed of the protocol, Chief Secretary M S Rao said. The NEIGRIHMS attracts a number of patients from other states of the Northeastern region.

Meghalaya has not reported any confirmed case of COVID-19 so far but the state government is taking safeguards against the deadly virus spread by implementing 21-day nationwide lockdown, Chief Minister Conrad K informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on COVID-19 situation on Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Boxing-Russian coach diagnosed with coronavirus after Olympic qualifiers

A Russian national boxing team coach has tested positive for the coronavirus after returning home from Olympic qualifiers cut short in London last month. Anton Kadushin, who works with Gleb Bakshi, the 2019 world champion in the middleweigh...

Meghalaya govt sanctions Rs 26.38cr to procure foodgrains

The Meghalaya government has sanctioned Rs 26.38 crore for procuring 1.17 lakh quintals of foodgrains to address shortage issues in the market during the ongoing lockdown, a state minister said. Food and Civil Supplies minister James P K Sa...

China, Hong Kong stocks slip as global coronavirus cases surpass one million

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Friday, as coronavirus worries continued to pressure the markets with infections surpassing one million globally. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.33 at 2,771.34 points. Chinas...

Investors look to China for a glimpse of life after coronavirus

Chinas recovery from the coronavirus outbreak may hold investable lessons for the rest of the globe, according to fund managers who are closely watching - and have begun cautiously buying - in the worlds second-biggest economy. With the wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020