Saudi Arabia advances curfew in three areas over coronavirus fears

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:01 IST
Saudi Arabia has advanced to 3 p.m. (1200 GMT) its curfew in three areas, starting from Friday until further notice, state news agency SPA said, citing a senior official of the interior ministry.

The measure in the city of Dammam, and the governorates of Taif and al-Qatif, aims to rein in the virus, as the kingdom has recorded 1,885 infections and 21 deaths, the most among any of the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

