Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York faces COVID-19 onslaught as state's dead nears 9/11 toll

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:40 IST
New York faces COVID-19 onslaught as state's dead nears 9/11 toll

New York state has recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing the statewide total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. New York City has mere days to prepare for the worst of the novel coronavirus onslaught, the city's mayor Bill de Blasio said. He pleaded for federal government help to end a shortage of medical staff and ventilators.

The city has suffered more than a quarter of U.S. deaths in the outbreak. "I think somehow in Washington, there's an assumption (that) there's weeks to prepare," de Blasio said on MSNBC. "There's not weeks anymore. It is days now."

The 24-hour death toll was 562, raising the New York state total to 2,935 fatalities, Cuomo said. He called it the "highest single increase in the number of deaths since we started." The Sept. 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, most of them at New York City's World Trade Center.

De Blasio is asking for 1,000 nurses, 150 doctors and 300 respiratory therapists as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is expected to rise sharply next week. New York City has yet to receive a resupply for the up to 3,000 ventilators needed by next week, de Blasio said, urging President Donald Trump to mobilize medical personnel from the U.S. military.

"They are not mobilized for action," de Blasio, a Democrat, told WNYC radio. "The president has to give that order right now." Trump is a Republican. More than 25% of the 6,058 U.S. coronavirus deaths tallied by Johns Hopkins University as of Friday morning were in New York City. Infections in the United States totaling 240,000 account for about 24% of the more than 1 million cases worldwide.

"We all know New York is bad but we know the worst is yet to come," said Naila Shereen, an internal medicine specialist who rotates through various hospitals in New York. New York City and state have both complained that federal resources have not reached them quickly enough, but Cuomo said Trump responded swiftly to a request he made on Thursday that a makeshift hospital at a Manhattan convention center be allowed to take in patients with the COVID-19 disease.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had opposed the change from treating only non-COVID-19 patients, Cuomo said. "I thank the president for doing it. He did it despite the fact that the federal agencies were not eager to do it, and he did it quickly," Cuomo said. "It's a big deal for us."

New statistics on Friday confirmed that hundreds of thousands of Americans had lost their jobs because of the pandemic, although economists say the real figure is far more than that because huge swathes of the U.S. economy began shutting down last month to avoid spreading the virus. 'BLOODLETTING'

U.S. employers cut 701,000 jobs last month, ending a record 113 straight months of employment growth, the Labor Department said. In the last two weeks, nearly 10 million workers have filed for jobless benefits. “What we are watching in real time is the greatest bloodletting in the American labor market since the Great Depression,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM in Austin, Texas.

While the economic pain is spread across the country, New York is bearing the brunt of the grim march of the coronavirus in terms of cases, sickness and death. The virus causes the flu-like respiratory illness COVID-19 for which there is no vaccine. “It’s very painful. You see your friends and people you work with, they’re getting sick,” Thomas Riley, a nurse in New York City who recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus, told CNN on Friday.

He said medical staff had very little protective equipment. “It feels like we’re in a war, we’re soldiers in a war and we’re being sent out without camouflage, without Kevlar. We have no defenses against this and they’re giving us very little,” Riley said.

Cuomo said on Thursday his state's apex - or the worst point - of the crisis would likely be on the "shorter end" of a projected range of seven to 30 days ahead. Most of the state’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations have been in the New York City area. There are more than 102,863 coronavirus cases in New York state, up from 92,381 a day earlier, Cuomo said.

Anthony Fauci, a doctor and leading member of Trump's coronavirus task force, said social distancing is beginning to work even though the United States is still far from over the worst. "There's no doubt...the mitigation activities, the physical separation that we're doing clearly is having a positive impact. You don't see it dramatically yet... but there's no doubt that's its having an effect," Fauci told Fox News.

"It's going to get worse - much worse - before it gets better... but it will turn around," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He said Americans should cover their face in public but remain isolated as much as possible, adding that face masks must be reserved for medical personnel battling the highly-infectious disease. "This is...an addition to the physical separation, not as a substitute," Fauci said.

On Thursday, the Trump administration appeared ready to join local officials in advising Americans to wear face coverings in public to help curb the spread of the virus. Deborah Birx, another member of Trump's coronavirus task force, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would in coming days add a recommendation on masks to guidelines on protective measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says U.S. has legal curbs on oil output cuts, but should be flexible

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the United States has legal restrictions on oil output cuts, but the country should be flexible with them, RIA news agency reported.Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Pu...

U.S. grants oil refiner Nynas more time amid Venezuela sanctions

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday extended the time for companies to conduct business with Swedish oil refiner Nynas, which fell under U.S. sanctions imposed on Venezuela, through May 14.The department, in a notice on its website, exte...

With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks

Saying they dont know when theyll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing some workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida an...

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spies

Italy was engaged in a war of words with Russia on Friday over allegations Moscow hid spies among doctors it had sent to the countrys coronavirus epicenter near Milan. The unusual exchange between the traditionally friendly nations followed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020