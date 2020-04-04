Texas 'fully prepared' for coronavirus, does not see New York situation

Texas is fully prepared to meet hospital needs during the coronavirus pandemic and does not expect the kind of capacity problems facing New York, Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday. Texas has nearly 20,000 hospital beds available after a 142% increase in capacity to treat the virus, and at least 8,741 ventilators, Abbott told a news conference.

"We are fully prepared for the hospital needs of Texans," Abbott said. "Our capacity should prevent us from facing the type of situation that New York is having to deal with today." New York state has had over 100,000 cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the virus and nearly 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Texas has reported 5,478 COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths with 827 people hospitalized after 55,000 Texans were tested, Abbott said. "Texas should have the capability to provide ventilators as need arises," the governor said.

Because COVID-19 attacks the lungs, those with severe cases often require ventilators to help them breathe. Abbott waited until last week to issue what was in effect a stay at home order, telling all but essential workers to remain at home to help slow the spread of the virus.

