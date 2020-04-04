Left Menu
Trump promotes voluntary use of cloth masks against coronavirus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 03:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. government is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings on a voluntary basis to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In a daily briefing with reporters, Trump stressed that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not advise the use of medical-grade masks, adding that the new recommendation should not be seen as replacing social distancing measures previously recommended.

