Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Coal India arms set up 1,509 isolation beds in 8 states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 11:17 IST
COVID-19: Coal India arms set up 1,509 isolation beds in 8 states
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-owned CIL's subsidiaries have set up 1,509 isolation beds in eight states in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. The eight coal-bearing states are Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Assam.

Of the 1509 beds, Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has set up a maximum of 664 beds at its hospitals in places like Bhubaneswar, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh in the state of Odisha. Besides, Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has come up with 200 isolation beds in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) has set up 100 beds, Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) 180 beds, Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) 144 beds, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SEC) 132 beds, Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) 75 beds and North Eastern Coalfields Ltd (NECL) 14 beds. The subsidiaries have also distributed more than 3.3 lakh face masks to people in and around the coal mines, the official added.

ECL has distributed the maximum 76,367 masks, followed by NCL (66,847), SECL (64,536) and WCL (52,613), among others. CIL had earlier pledged Rs 220 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. CIL accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output.

The PSU has taken various initiatives to continue the dry fuel supply to various sectors, including power, during the lockdown period. The measures include extending the time for coal lifting and making payments and relaxing penalty against defaulters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl. The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.Its a girl, Perry captioned a picture of Bloo...

Iran's Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to resume from April 11

Irans president said on Sunday low-risk economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities ...

Allocating 5 Karachi graveyards for COVID-19 burials at 11th hr highlights Pak's unpreparedness

Pakistan is so unprepared for the fight against coronavirus that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation KMC at the 11th hour had to allocate five graveyards in the city for the burial of infection-related deaths. KMC Graveyard Department Dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020