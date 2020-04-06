Left Menu
Spain's government seeks to consolidate coronavirus contagion slowdown

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:18 IST
Spain's government wants to consolidate the current rate of coronavirus contagion slowdown in Europe's second-worst hit country, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday, as Spain enters its fourth week of confinement.

Up to 60,000 recently retired medical staff - aged 70 or less - have been rehired to contribute to the outbreak response, Illa added.

