Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark to ease restrictions next week after coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 07-04-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 01:50 IST
Denmark to ease restrictions next week after coronavirus lockdown

Denmark plans to reopen daycare centers and schools on April 15 as a first step to gradually relax a three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Monday.

The Nordic country, which was one of the first in Europe to shut down, has seen the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths stabilize over the past week. It is now trying to balance the need to keep its population safe and the economic risks of a deep recession, tough decisions that many other governments around the world have lying ahead of them.

"This will probably be a bit like walking the tightrope. If we stand still along the way we could fall and if we go too fast it can go wrong. Therefore, we must take one cautious step at a time," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a media briefing. Denmark on March 11 announced closure of schools, daycares, restaurants, cafes, and gyms, and shut all borders to most foreigners.

Frederiksen daycare centers and schools for children in first to fifth grade will reopen on April 15, which will allow parents to return to a normal workday. All remaining restrictions including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people would stay in place until at least May 10, while a ban on larger gatherings would remain in place until August.

Frederiksen cautioned that the gradual reopening would only happen if the numbers stay stable and she urged all Danes to stick to the government's guidelines on social distancing and hygiene. The number of daily deaths slowed to seven on Sunday from 14 on Saturday and 18 on Friday, while the number of hospitalizations has fallen slightly over the past week. Denmark has reported 187 coronavirus-related deaths and total of 4,681 infected.

"If we open Denmark too quickly again we risk that infections rise too sharply and then we have to close down again," Frederiksen said. Denmark is the second country in Europe to provide dates and details on a gradual reopening of its coronavirus lockdown after Austria earlier on Monday said it was preparing for a "resurrection" the day after Easter by reopening some shops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened though his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime m...

Business groups say Mexican plans to boost economy are insufficient

Mexicos most powerful business lobbies said on Monday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors plans to lift the Mexican economy out of a coronavirus-induced crisis were insufficient and more was needed to protect jobs and companies. If ...

Airbnb secures $1 bln investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street

Airbnb said on Monday private-equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners would invest 1 billion in the U.S. home rental company through a combination of debt and equity.Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but Reuters re...

Science News Roundup: Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 community and Fossil teeth yield oldest genetic material

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 communityResearchGate, a social network site for scientists and researchers, has launched a new forum to facilitate collaboration between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020