Foreign news schedule for Tuesday, April 7
Updated: 07-04-2020
- Stories relating to coronavirus situation from multiple datelines. - Situation of global markets due to COVID-19.
- UN Security Council to discuss COVID-19 pandemic in closed session on Thursday. - Trump talks tough, warns of 'retaliation' if India doesn't export Hydroxychloroquine to US - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen - Cardinal George Pell freed after winning appeal over child sex abuse.
