France's Macron to address nation on Thursday on coronavirus crisis -French radio

French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation regarding the new coronavirus situation on Thursday evening, French Europe 1 radio reported on Tuesday.

France's coronavirus figures on Monday showed that the rate of increase in fatalities -- now at almost 9,000 -- sped up again after several days of slowing, while the increase in people needing intensive care continued to decelerate.

