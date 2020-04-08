Left Menu
Poland's c.bank says to do whatever is needed to fight crisis

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:26 IST
Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski said the bank will do whatever is needed to overcome the economic crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Glapinski also said during a news conference that the state fund PFR may issue bonds - banks will be allowed to buy them, then the central bank may buy them from banks.

