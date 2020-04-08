Poland's c.bank says to do whatever is needed to fight crisis

Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski said the bank will do whatever is needed to overcome the economic crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Glapinski also said during a news conference that the state fund PFR may issue bonds - banks will be allowed to buy them, then the central bank may buy them from banks.

