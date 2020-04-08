Left Menu
Top foreign stories at 2005

The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 82,726 on Wednesday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources. FGN21 VIRUS-TRUMP-LD WHO COVID-19: Trump threatens to freeze WHO funding, accuses it of being 'China centric' Washington: President Donald Trump has threatened to put a "very powerful" hold on US' funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the UN agency of being "very China centric" and criticising it for having "missed the call" in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

FGN24 VIRUS-UN-WET MARKETS Wet markets important risk factor for disease spread: UN biodiversity chief United Nations: The wet markets, such as the Huanan Seafood Market in China's virus-hit Wuhan city, are an important "risk factor" for disease spread, the UN biodiversity chief has said as she called for scaling up stricter controls on the sale and consumption of wild species globally. FGN23 VIRUS-UN-INDIA-JOBS About 400 million workers in India may sink into poverty: UN report United Nations: About 400 million people working in the informal economy in India are at risk of falling deeper into poverty due to the coronavirus crisis which is having "catastrophic consequences", and is expected to wipe out 195 million full-time jobs or 6.7 per cent of working hours globally in the second quarter of this year, the UN's labour body has warned.

FGN20 VIRUS-CHINA-2NDLD LOCKDOWN China lifts 73-day lockdown of Wuhan amid sharp increase in COVID-19 cases Beijing/Wuhan: Tens of thousands of people in Wuhan, the origin point and epicentre for the coronavirus pandemic, began travelling out of the sprawling city on Wednesday as China lifted its 73-day lockdown, even as the number of fresh COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in the country and two new deaths heightened concerns of a rebound in infections. IND IND.

Latest News

Ethiopia declares state of emergency to fight coronavirus

Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected 55 people and resulted in two deaths there. It is the first state of emergency announced under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who c...

Conduct COVID-19 test free of cost for all citizens : SC to Centre

In an interim direction to Centre on Wednesday Supreme Court said that tests related to COVID-19, whether in government laboratories or approved private labs shall be conducted free of cost for all citizens. The apex Court has asked Centre...

British coronavirus death toll rises to 7,097, up 938

The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 938 to 7,097 people as of 1600 GMT on April 7, the health ministry said on Wednesday.As of 0800 GMT on April 8, a total of 232,708 had been tested, of which 60,733 tested positive. ...

French lockdown helped slow coronavirus but too soon to lift it, PM says

Frances lockdown, in place for more than three weeks, has helped contain the spread of the new coronavirus but the time to lift the restrictions has not yet come, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday. Philippe told parliament t...
