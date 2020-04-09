Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says would like to reopen U.S. economy with a 'big bang'

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 04:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 04:20 IST
Trump says would like to reopen U.S. economy with a 'big bang'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would like to reopen the U.S. economy with a "big bang" but that the death toll from the coronavirus needs to be on the down slope before that can happen. At a White House news briefing, Trump said the Centers for Disease Control would release guidance later on Wednesday to ensure critical infrastructure workers can do their jobs after being exposed to the virus.

Trump did not give a timeframe on when he would like to reopen the economy, but his chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on Tuesday it was possible this could happen in four to eight weeks. Trump, seeking re-election on Nov. 3, wants to get the economy going again as soon as possible, but his medical advisers are urging caution out of concern that trying to return to some sense of normalcy too early could lead to a renewed outbreak.

Trump and his team have been heartened by signs that the death toll among Americans may fall far short of projections that he outlined last week indicating between 100,000 and 240,000 could die. "We're ahead of schedule," said Trump.

He said the economy could be reopened in phases but that "it would be nice to open with a big bang." But he said, "We have to be on the down side of the slope" of infections and that he will rely heavily on experts in determining how to proceed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia's PIF buys stakes worth $1 bln in European oil cos amid industry downturn

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF, has accumulated stakes worth about 1 billion in four major European oil companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. T...

From fine to flailing - rapid health declines in COVID-19 patients jar doctors, nurses

One medical worker called it insane, another said it induces paranoia - the speed with which patients are declining and dying from the novel coronavirus is shocking even veteran doctors and nurses as they scramble to determine how to stop s...

Brazil turns to local industry to build ventilators as China purchases fall through

Brazils health minister said on Wednesday that the countrys attempts to purchase thousands of ventilators from China to fight a growing coronavirus epidemic had fallen through and the government is now hoping Brazilian companies can supply ...

55-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Punjab

A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient from Chatamli village in Punjabs Ropar died on Wednesday. The state reported seven more cases on Wednesday taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 106. The patient, M 55, from Chatamli village...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020