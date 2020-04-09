Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-OPEC+ talks face challenges over baseline for cuts and U.S. role

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:55 IST
FACTBOX-OPEC+ talks face challenges over baseline for cuts and U.S. role

OPEC and its allies hold talks on Thursday to discuss plans for the biggest coordinated oil output cut in history but two hurdles remain: reaching a deal on the levels from which to make reductions and securing the participation of the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he had brokered a deal between Russia and Saudi Arabia that could see cuts of 10 million to 15 million barrels per day (bpd), or 10 to 15% of global supplies. But Washington has not said it will join in. The coronavirus crisis, meanwhile, has slashed oil demand by 30%.

ALL ABOUT THE BASELINE OPEC sources have told Reuters a key element to the discussions is reaching a deal on what levels of national production to use to calculate any output cuts.

An OPEC source said discussion were around whether to cut from April levels or whether to use a period before that. Another source said Riyadh, which hiked supply to a record 12.3 million bpd in April from 9.8 million bpd in March, was insisting on cutting production from April levels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he favoured cuts being made from production levels in the first quarter. "Clearly, cuts taking place from the most recent elevated levels would have less impact on absolute supply," FGE Energy said.

In terms of volumes, two Russian sources said the maximum Russian cut would be 2 million bpd or about 17% of output. Saudi Arabia has yet to indicate how much it is prepared to cut. THE PRODUCTION DATA CHALLENGE

One of the challenges facing OPEC+ - the informal grouping of the Organization Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers - is getting reliable production figures for producers. OPEC's monthly oil market report on output from its members relies on secondary sources including price reporting agencies, the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) to assess production.

Secondary source data is sometimes at odds with the direct submissions of individual members, which has allowed some members like Nigeria and Iraq to justify lagging behind on compliance with previous cut agreements. The data usually carries a lag of up to two weeks, so February's production figures were published on March 11 and the March figures are expected to come out on April 16.

Another challenge for OPEC+ has been around how some members assess their production. After much debate, Russia secured agreement among OPEC+ to include oil and condensate - a by product in crude production - in its total output level. THE U.S. CONUNDRUM

Russia has insisted that it would only accept cuts to its output if the United States joined in with reductions. The U.S. Department of Energy said U.S. output was already falling without government intervention, in line with the position of the White House that it would not intervene.

U.S. Department of Energy projections now show U.S. oil output averaging 11 million bpd in 2021, which correlates to about a 2 million bpd decline from the late 2019 peak. But Moscow has said natural production declines were not the same as the voluntary output cuts now being negotiated.

Adding to the political mix, U.S. Republican lawmakers piled pressure on Riyadh on Wednesday to cut production. Nearly 50 Republican lawmakers told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that economic and military cooperation between the two countries was at risk unless the kingdom helped stabilise oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People facing alcohol withdrawal symptoms require medical attention: Experts

The death of tipplers in Tamil Nadu in separate instances following the lockdown-triggered dry regime has turned the spotlight on withdrawal symptoms, with experts warning that some could even go into delirium and suggesting medical attenti...

Financial emergency in Goa, publish white paper: Cong to CM

Accusing the BJP-led Goa government of pushing the state into bankruptcy, the opposition Congress on Thursday demanded a white paper on the states financial condition. The party said there is a financial emergency in Goa and Chief Minister ...

Maharashtra Cabinet approves 30 percent salary cut of all legislators for a year: Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved the proposal for a 30 percent salary cut of all state legislators for a year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic loss due to the lockdown, according to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawa...

Itarsi reports 6 positive COVID-19 cases

Six more people, including a doctor and his wife, tested positive for COVID-19 in Itarsi on Thursday. The patients are put under quarantine while their contacts have been placed under home quarantine, said Dr Sudhir Jaisani, Chief Medical H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020