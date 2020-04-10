Secret climb atop Group B in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Team Secret, following a 2-0 win over Natus Vincere on Thurdsay, are the lone remaining unbeaten Group B team in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Secret improved to 3-0 in the Dota 2 tournament with the victory over previously undefeated Na'Vi.

Team Spirit and Chicken Fighters improved to 2-1 by posting 2-1 wins over Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas, respectively. In a matchup of previously winless teams, Team Unique edged Team Liquid 2-1.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments. The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group A playing its third round Friday: Team Nigma vs. B8

Virtus.pro vs. Vikin.gg HellRaisers vs. Gambit Esports

OG vs. Cyber Legacy Secret opened with a 33-minute win on Wednesday, then closed out Na'Vi with a 52-minute decision.

Spirit posted 42- and 51-minute wins, sandwiched around Alliance's 30-minute victory in the middle map. NiP jumped in front with a 37-minute triumph before Chicken Fighters rallied for 27- and 25-minute victories.

Unique also came from behind, dropping the first map in 28 minutes before taking the last two in 34 and 39 minutes. ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Wednesday (map record in parentheses):

Group A 1. Virtus.pro: 3-0 (6-2)

T2. OG: 2-1 (5-3) T2. Vikin.gg: 2-1 (4-3)

T4. HellRaisers: 1-2 (4-4) T4. B8: 1-2 (4-5)

T4. Gambit Esports: 1-2 (3-4) T4. Cyber Legacy: 1-2 (3-5)

T4. Team Nigma: 1-2 (2-5) Group B

1. Team Secret: 3-0 (6-0) T2. Chicken Fighters: 2-1 (5-4)

T2. Team Spirit: 2-1 (5-4) T2. Natus Vincere: 2-1 (4-4)

T5. Alliance: 1-2 (4-5) T5. Team Unique: 1-2 (4-5)

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 1-2 (3-5) 8. Team Liquid: 0-3 (2-6)

--Field Level Media

