Left Menu
Development News Edition

Secret climb atop Group B in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 04:23 IST
Secret climb atop Group B in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Team Secret, following a 2-0 win over Natus Vincere on Thurdsay, are the lone remaining unbeaten Group B team in the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of the ESL One Los Angeles Online event. Secret improved to 3-0 in the Dota 2 tournament with the victory over previously undefeated Na'Vi.

Team Spirit and Chicken Fighters improved to 2-1 by posting 2-1 wins over Alliance and Ninjas in Pyjamas, respectively. In a matchup of previously winless teams, Team Unique edged Team Liquid 2-1.

The original ESL One Los Angeles event was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, moving to an online format and splitting into five regional competitions. The other four regions (North America, South America, China and Southeast Asia) have already completed their tournaments. The $200,000 Europe-CIS region features 16 teams -- 15 direct invites and qualifier Chicken Fighters -- split into two groups that are fighting for eight total playoff spots. After the round-robin group stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket, with the third- and fourth-place teams heading to the lower bracket.

Each group will be in action every other day through April 16, with Group A playing its third round Friday: Team Nigma vs. B8

Virtus.pro vs. Vikin.gg HellRaisers vs. Gambit Esports

OG vs. Cyber Legacy Secret opened with a 33-minute win on Wednesday, then closed out Na'Vi with a 52-minute decision.

Spirit posted 42- and 51-minute wins, sandwiched around Alliance's 30-minute victory in the middle map. NiP jumped in front with a 37-minute triumph before Chicken Fighters rallied for 27- and 25-minute victories.

Unique also came from behind, dropping the first map in 28 minutes before taking the last two in 34 and 39 minutes. ESL One Los Angeles Online Europe-CIS standings through Wednesday (map record in parentheses):

Group A 1. Virtus.pro: 3-0 (6-2)

T2. OG: 2-1 (5-3) T2. Vikin.gg: 2-1 (4-3)

T4. HellRaisers: 1-2 (4-4) T4. B8: 1-2 (4-5)

T4. Gambit Esports: 1-2 (3-4) T4. Cyber Legacy: 1-2 (3-5)

T4. Team Nigma: 1-2 (2-5) Group B

1. Team Secret: 3-0 (6-0) T2. Chicken Fighters: 2-1 (5-4)

T2. Team Spirit: 2-1 (5-4) T2. Natus Vincere: 2-1 (4-4)

T5. Alliance: 1-2 (4-5) T5. Team Unique: 1-2 (4-5)

T5. Ninjas in Pyjamas: 1-2 (3-5) 8. Team Liquid: 0-3 (2-6)

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms -spokesman

Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on Thursday, more than two weeks after a union official for corrections officers said the former movie producer had tested p...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Michigan governor extends state shutdown through AprilMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended through April 30 the stay-at-home order she has in place in the state t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK PM Johnson leaves intensive care, remains under observationPrime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020