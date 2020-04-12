World News Roundup: Spain's coronavirus deaths rise; Dutch coronavirus infections top 25,000 deaths and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Spain's coronavirus deaths rise as some businesses prepare to reopen

Spain's coronavirus death toll rose for the first time in three days on Sunday, as some businesses prepared to reopen under an easing of the country's strict lockdown regime. A total of 619 people died over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed, bringing the cumulative toll to 16,972. Confirmed cases increased by around 2.6% to 166,019.

Dutch coronavirus infections top 25,000, deaths rise to 2,737 deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has topped 25,000, health authorities said on Sunday, with the number of deaths rising by 94 to 2,737. The Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) reported 1,188 new infections over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 25,587.

'Life will prevail' says Holy Land archbishop on Easter Sunday

With Jerusalem under lockdown over coronavirus, Easter Sunday was marked at the traditional site of Jesus' death and resurrection by just a handful of Christian clerics. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, normally packed with pilgrims, was closed to the public last month due to COVID-19, amid similar restrictions affecting sites sacred to Jews and Muslims.

Banish 'self-centredness', pope tells the world as it faces coronavirus

Pope Francis called on Sunday for global solidarity in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, urging the relaxation of international sanctions, debt relief for poor nations and ceasefires in all conflicts. He also warned the European Union that it risked collapse if it did not agree on how to help the region recover.

North Korea calls for tougher virus curbs, but leader wears no mask in photographs

North Korea called for tougher and more thorough countermeasures to keep citizens safe from the fast-spreading coronavirus at a meeting where leader Kim Jong Un presided, state media said on Sunday. North Korea continues testing for the virus, with more than 500 people in quarantine, but has no confirmed infections yet, a country representative of the World Health Organization told Reuters this week.

China's toughens restrictions on the border with Russia as imported coronavirus cases hit record

Chinese cities near the border with Russia said on Sunday they would tighten border controls and quarantine measures on arrivals from abroad after the number of imported cases of COVID-19 hit a one-month high. New daily confirmed cases in mainland China reached 99 on April 11, almost doubling from 46 the previous day. All but two of the newly recorded cases involved people traveling from abroad, many of them Chinese nationals returning from Russia.

British PM Johnson discharged from hospital: statement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers, his office said on Sunday. "The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," a spokesman said.

Japan prime minister criticized as tone deaf after lounge-at-home Twitter video

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday drew an angry response from some Twitter users after sharing a video of himself lounging on a sofa with his dog, drinking tea and reading, with a message telling people to stay at home. "Who do you think you are?" became a top trend on Twitter, with users saying Abe's message ignored the plight of those struggling to make a living during the coronavirus outbreak.

Easter isn't canceled: UK's Queen Elizabeth says coronavirus will not overcome

Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that coronavirus "would not overcome us" as she delivered her second rallying message to the nation in a week. The 93-year-old monarch, who is the symbolic head of the Church of England, also stated that "Easter isn't canceled" in her first ever address to mark the Christian holy day.

Passover blessing at Western Wall downsized due to coronavirus

Ten Jewish worshippers wearing face masks prayed at the Western Wall on Sunday at a special "Priestly Blessing" during the holiday of Passover, an event usually attended by thousands. Because of coronavirus restrictions banning large public gatherings, the group maintained social distancing at the holy site in Jerusalem's walled Old City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

