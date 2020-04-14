Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:04 IST
North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

North Korea on Tuesday fired several suspected cruise missiles towards the sea, the South's military said. The "multiple projectiles" fired from Munchon in the east of the country were believed to be "short-range cruise missiles," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The test comes a day before the nuclear-armed North marks the 108th anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of the current leader Kim Jong Un. It also comes a day before the South holds parliamentary elections, and at a time when the world's attention has been largely focussed on the coronavirus pandemic, which Pyongyang insists it has so far escaped.

The North has repeatedly tested ballistic missiles in recent years, which climb high above the Earth, often into space, before being brought down towards their targets at high speed by the force of gravity. Its arsenal includes ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles) that are capable of reaching the whole of the US mainland.

In contrast, cruise missiles travel at low altitudes sometimes just a few meters (feet) above the surface, making them hard to detect and are powered throughout their flight. Sometimes highly maneuverable, they need sophisticated guidance systems to bring them to their targets.

Tuesday's missiles traveled over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, before coming down in the water, the JCS said. "South Korea and US intelligence authorities are closely analyzing related issues," they added.

The North is subject to multiple UN Security Council sanctions over its banned weapons programs. It has carried out a series of weapons tests in recent months, often describing them as multiple launch rocket systems while others have called them ballistic missiles.

Pyongyang has fired cruise missiles in the past. In June 2017 it hailed the successful test of what it called a new type of surface-to-ship cruise missile designed to hit "any enemy group of battleships" that threatened North Korea.

That launch hit targets in the Sea of Japan, it said, and took place the week after two US aircraft carriers, the USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan, took part in naval maneuvers in the area. Those missiles flew some 200 kilometers (120 miles), which analysts said was an improvement on a 2015 test that flew only 100 kilometers.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump traded mutual insults and threats of war during 2017, sending tensions soaring. The South's President Moon Jae-in used the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in his country to broker a rapid diplomatic rapprochement and a series of summits followed.

But talks between Pyongyang and Washington have been largely deadlocked since their Hanoi summit broke up in February last year amid disagreement on sanctions relief and what the North would be willing to give up in return.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi requests young Indian scientists to work towards coronavirus vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requested young scientists of the country to come forward and take the lead in developing a vaccine for novel coronavirus which has claimed over one lakhs lives worldwide. While India has limited reso...

WRAPUP 3-China's trade slump eases in March, but pandemic set to deepen export downturn

The plunge in Chinas exports and imports eased in March as factories resumed production, but shipments are set to shrink sharply over the coming months as the coronavirus crisis shuts down many economies and puts the brakes on a near-term r...

Australia jobless rate to spike but coronavirus restrictions to remain

Australias jobless rate is forecast to spike to the highest level in a quarter of a century because of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials said on Tuesday it was still too soon to let up on social restrictions that are curbing economic ...

French economy to contract 8% this year - finance minister

The French economy is expected to contract 8 this year, the finance minister said on Monday, revising the governments outlook for the second time in a week.We will have a growth forecast of -8 in the updated budget law, Bruno Le Maire told ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020