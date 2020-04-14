Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus deaths in Sweden pass 1,000

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:25 IST
Coronavirus deaths in Sweden pass 1,000

Sweden on Tuesday reported that more than 1,000 people had died from the novel coronavirus, as a group of experts attacked the authorities' approach to the crisis. Sweden's Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 11,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,033 deaths.

And it warned that because not all deaths had yet been reported over the four-day Easter weekend, the true number might be higher. "Deceased per day is probably the figure we can trust the least today, because there is normally a lot of trailing when it comes to weekends," state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told journalists.

Sweden has not imposed the extraordinary lockdown orders implemented elsewhere in Europe to stem the spread of the virus, instead calling for citizens to take responsibility to follow social distancing guidelines. The government has banned gatherings of more than 50 people and barred visits to nursing homes.

But the Nordic country's softer approach has still drawn criticism abroad and the been the subject of fierce debate at home. A group of 22 doctors, virologists and researchers criticised the Public Health Agency in an op-ed published by Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Tuesday.

They accused it of having failed to draw up a proper strategy, pointing out that the mortality rate in Sweden was now way above that of its Nordic neighbours. "So in Sweden more than 10 times as many people are dying than in our neighbouring country Finland," they wrote while stressing a number of more aggressive measures taken in Finland.

Finland, which has about half the population of Sweden, had as of Thursday reported 42 deaths, and has closed down restaurants and schools. During the press conference Anders Tegnell however strongly rejected the accusations and disputed the figures they had advanced.

Tegnell has previously stated that Finland appears to be in a different phase of the epidemic, which partly explains the lower mortality. Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde has already pushed back at criticism from US President Donald Trump last week who said the country was not doing enough to combat the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

EHF announces new dates for EuroHockey under 18 Championship

The European Hockey Federation EHF on Tuesday announced the new dates and venues for the EuroHockey Under 18 Championships 2021. The showpiece event will be an Under-19 tournament for the year 2021.The Boys Championship will take place from...

Phil Foden has great future ahead of him: Bernardo Silva

Manchester Citys Bernardo Silva feels that his teammate Phil Foden has a great future ahead of him and termed the latter a fantastic player. I think Phil is a fantastic player and has a great future ahead of him, the clubs official website ...

Delhi govt's lockdown orders to remain valid till May 3: Chief secy

The Delhi government on Tuesday said its earlier orders related to the implementation of the lockdown will remain valid till May 3 in view of it being extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In view of extension of lockdown by the central...

Rlys set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for Apr 15-May 3 due to lockdown extension

Railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for travel between April 15 and May 3 due to extension of the nationwide lockdown and suspension of passenger trains till then in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The national ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020