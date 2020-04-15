MIBR down MAD Lions, advance to Flashpoint final

MIBR pulled away late in the decisive third map to beat MAD Lions 2-1 on Tuesday in the upper-bracket final of Flashpoint 1, earning a place in the grand final of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. In the lower-bracket third round, HAVU Gaming swept Cloud9 2-0 to advance to a Saturday matchup with MAD Lions in the lower-bracket final. The winner of that match will oppose MIBR on Sunday in the best-of-three grand final.

The champion will earn $500,000 of a $1 million prize pool, plus 1,400 BLAST Premier points. The runner-up team will pocket $250,000 and 700 BLAST Premier points. The 12-team tournament began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

In the upper-bracket final, MIBR jumped in front with a 16-13 win on Train before MAD Lions leveled the match with a 16-11 victory on Mirage. MIBR led 10-5 at the break in the decisive map, Dust II, before reeling off six consecutive rounds for a 16-5 decision. HAVU got past Cloud9 16-11 on Nuke, 16-8 on Vertigo.

Flashpoint prize pool ($USD, BLAST Premier points) 1. $500,000, 1,400 points

2. $250,000, 700 points 3. $100,000, 525 points

4. $50,000, 300 points -- Cloud9 5-6. $35,000, 175 points -- Gen.G Esports, Orgless

7-8. $15,000, 88 points -- FunPlus Phoenix, Chaos Esports Club 9. c0ntact Gaming

10. Dignitas 11. Team Envy

12. Copenhagen Flames --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.