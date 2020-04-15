Left Menu
Development News Edition

MIBR down MAD Lions, advance to Flashpoint final

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 04:38 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 04:38 IST
MIBR down MAD Lions, advance to Flashpoint final

MIBR pulled away late in the decisive third map to beat MAD Lions 2-1 on Tuesday in the upper-bracket final of Flashpoint 1, earning a place in the grand final of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. In the lower-bracket third round, HAVU Gaming swept Cloud9 2-0 to advance to a Saturday matchup with MAD Lions in the lower-bracket final. The winner of that match will oppose MIBR on Sunday in the best-of-three grand final.

The champion will earn $500,000 of a $1 million prize pool, plus 1,400 BLAST Premier points. The runner-up team will pocket $250,000 and 700 BLAST Premier points. The 12-team tournament began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

In the upper-bracket final, MIBR jumped in front with a 16-13 win on Train before MAD Lions leveled the match with a 16-11 victory on Mirage. MIBR led 10-5 at the break in the decisive map, Dust II, before reeling off six consecutive rounds for a 16-5 decision. HAVU got past Cloud9 16-11 on Nuke, 16-8 on Vertigo.

Flashpoint prize pool ($USD, BLAST Premier points) 1. $500,000, 1,400 points

2. $250,000, 700 points 3. $100,000, 525 points

4. $50,000, 300 points -- Cloud9 5-6. $35,000, 175 points -- Gen.G Esports, Orgless

7-8. $15,000, 88 points -- FunPlus Phoenix, Chaos Esports Club 9. c0ntact Gaming

10. Dignitas 11. Team Envy

12. Copenhagen Flames --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Panama registers 102 new cases of coronavirus - health ministry

Panama registered 102 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the countrys total to 3,574 cases, the health ministry said.Officials also confirmed one more death, raising Panamas death toll from the coronavirus to 95. ...

US: Democratic bills call for racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday introduced legislation to compel federal health officials to post data daily that breaks down COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity. The lawmakers say the demographic data is needed to address any d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seen retreating from 1-month high as investors reconsider risk

Asian shares looked set to pull back from a one-month high on Tuesday, as warnings of a deep recession dampened investor optimism that the slowing spread of the coronavirus could allow businesses to re-open. E-Mini futures for the SP 500 fe...

Sports-Starved sports fans to get feast of competitive eating

While many Americans self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis have found comfort in frequent trips to the refrigerator, the pros are ready to make those who have overindulged feel better about themselves when they compete in a tournamen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020