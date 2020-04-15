Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deputies: Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested

PTI | Gulfbreeze | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:36 IST
Deputies: Florida doctors who took down Trump flag arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Deputies in Florida said two doctors stole a campaign flag supporting President Donald Trump from their neighbor's property. Geoffrey Michael Fraiche, 41, and Laura Ann Webb-Fraiche, 38, allegedly took the flag on April 7 while their two children were with them, news outlets reported. A Santa Rosa County Sheriff's report said they used a ladder to pull it down.

Both Fraiche and Webb-Fraiche are gynecologists working in different Pensacola hospitals, WKRG-TV reported. They were charged with several crimes, including trespassing and larceny, and released from the county jail. The news outlets did not include any comments from the couple.

The district's Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted Tuesday that their actions showed "despicable parenting." He included a version of a surveillance video with captions added that said their older child asked them to stop. "Apparently two medical degrees lack the decency & common sense of a child," Gaetz added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

BMW Group India Pledges its Commitment Towards Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic

Gurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire India Participation in creation of isolation ward at Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu near BMW Group Plant Chennai. Critical care equipment and services for medical facilities. Personal Pro...

Lockdown 2: Relaxation to help bring liquidity in market, says JSW Steel

Welcoming the fresh guidelines for the second phase of lockdown, JSW Steel on Wednesday said the renewed measures will help restart economic activity and allow liquidity in the market. As per the fresh government guidelines issued on Wednes...

Six arrested for cow slaughter in Nepal

Six persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly slaughtering a cow in central Nepal, police said. Cow is the national animal of Nepal and its slaughter is strictly prohibited in the country.According to police, the six persons were arr...

VP Naidu advises Govt to facilitate smooth conduct of farming activities

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today asked the Centre and State Governments to accord top priority to farmers and agriculture during the lockdown and advised them to facilitate the smooth conduct of farming activities an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020