Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand firefighter killed on his farm by stag

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:44 IST
New Zealand firefighter killed on his farm by stag

A New Zealand firefighter was killed by a stag that attacked him on his farm. Police said the man was attacked Wednesday evening at his property in the town of Makarewa and suffered fatal injuries. Police said the stag was euthanized and a coroner would investigate the man's death.

Ben McLean had been a volunteer and professional firefighter for 43 years, according to the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union. It said McLean's own colleagues had been called out to respond to the attack.

“He was highly respected by his crews and colleagues and will be remembered as a true character of the Invercargill brigade,” National Secretary Wattie Watson said in a statement. In a 2018 interview with news organization Stuff, McLean said he had always wanted to work for his town and had attended several thousand fires.

“We do the best we can," he said at the time. McLean helped fight a house fire the night before his death, Stuff reported.

It is currently the mating season for deer in New Zealand, a time when stags can become more aggressive and combative. It is rare for deer to kill people.(AP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

As virus hits Japan, deflation risks grow while bars, restaurants ail

For someone like Sumako Furihata, who owns two small restaurants in Tokyos Akasaka nightlife district, the coronavirus health crisis has been a nightmare that crushed sales and put her in a difficult situation. Many of her rivals in the dis...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX in flux before U.S. jobless claims, China GDP

Emerging markets in Europe and the Middle East made small gains on Thursday, while their Asian counterparts fell after the International Monetary Fund forecast no economic growth in Asia for 2020. Investors held off large trades before econ...

Dutch study suggests 3% of population may have coronavirus antibodies

A study of Dutch blood donors has found that around 3 have developed antibodies against the new coronavirus, health authorities said on Thursday, an indication of what percentage of the Dutch population may have already had the disease. The...

Think about safety net for critical areas of economy: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi.

Think about safety net for critical areas of economy Cong leader Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020