Hundreds protest virus lockdown in Russia's Northern Caucasus

Hundreds of people defied social distancing recommendations in Russia's Northern Caucasus Monday to protest against coronavirus restrictions and economic hardship, in one of the first major lockdown protests in the country. Protesters -- including some who have lost their jobs during the lockdown -- gathered in Vladikavkaz, the capital of North Ossetia in Russia's turbulent North Caucasus region.

Many called for the resignation of local governor Vyacheslav Bitarov. "Resign! Resign!" the crowd chanted, in footage posted on social media.

"Companies have been closed, and people have lost their source of income," one protester, Indira Gabolayeva, told AFP. "They don't know how to go on living. They fear hunger more than some infection," she added.

Gabolayeva said the lockdown had exacerbated existing social and economic problems, including the weakening of the ruble due to low oil prices. Most of the protesters wore no face masks and ignored social distancing recommendations.

Gabolayeva said many protesters doubted the seriousness of the coronavirus and questioned the need for the lockdown. Authorities deployed riot police and several protesters including top activists were detained, said OVD-Info which tracks opposition rallies.

There was no immediate comment from the regional administration or police. But Bitarov, the regional head, went to speak to the protesters who were invited to nominate representatives for talks with authorities, local television reported.

The protest came amid simmering anger at what many Russians say is a lack of adequate support for ordinary people and for small and medium-sized businesses during the epidemic. President Vladimir Putin urged Russians to stay at home and told their employers to continue paying their salaries but gave the companies little tangible support.

Russia has reported 47,121 cases of the coronavirus, more than half of them in Moscow, and 405 fatalities. North Ossetia has registered 145 cases and two deaths.

