Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expert claims reprisal for opposing virus drug Trump touted

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 03:39 IST
Expert claims reprisal for opposing virus drug Trump touted

The head of a government agency combating the coronavirus pandemic is alleging that he was ousted for opposing politically connected efforts to promote a malaria drug that President Donald Trump touted without proof as a remedy for COVID-19. Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, said in a statement on Wednesday that he was summarily removed from his job on Tuesday and reassigned to a lesser role. His lawyers, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, called it “retaliation plain and simple.” Controversy has swirled around the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine since Trump started promoting it from the podium in the White House briefing room. BARDA, the agency that Bright formerly headed, is a unit of the Department of Health and Human Services created to counter threats from bioterrorism and infectious diseases. It has recently been trying to jump-start work on a vaccine for the coronavirus. “I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science - not politics or cronyism - has to lead the way,” Bright, who has a doctoral degree in immunology, said in his statement, which was released by his lawyers

“Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit,” Bright said. “I also resisted efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections,” he added. Asked about Bright at Wednesday's briefing, Trump said he “never heard of him.” “The guy says he was pushed out of a job,” Trump said. “Maybe he was. Maybe he wasn't. ... I don't know who he is.” Bright and his lawyers are requesting investigations by the HHS inspector general and by the Office of Special Counsel, an independent agency that has as part of its charge the protection of government whistleblowers. “While I am prepared to look at all options and to think 'outside the box' for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public,” Bright wrote. He also alluded to “clashes with HHS political leadership” over his efforts to “invest early in vaccines and supplies critical to saving American lives.” One of the major criticisms of the Trump administration's pandemic response is that little was done in the month of February to stockpile needed equipment. “Science, in service to the health and safety of the American people, must always trump politics,” Bright said. Trump has repeatedly touted the malaria drug during his regular coronavirus briefings, calling it a “game changer,” and suggesting its skeptics would be proved wrong. He has offered patient testimonials that the drug is a lifesaver. But a recent study of 368 patients in US veterans hospitals found no benefit from hydroxychloroquine - and more deaths. The study was an early look at the medication, which has prompted debate in the medical community, with many doctors leery of using it. In a statement, HHS confirmed that Bright is no longer at the BARDA agency, but did not address his allegations of political interference in scientific matters. HHS said it was Bright who had requested an emergency use authorization for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. For his part, Bright said he had insisted that the authorisation be limited to a restricted group of patients, those hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 under the supervision of a doctor. Hydroxychloroquine was given to patients in the New York area, the nation's most intense COVID-19 hot spot. It is usually administered in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin. The HHS inspector general's office had no response to Bright's request for an investigation. But on Capitol Hill, the list of Democrats calling for an inquiry grew on Thursday. “Removing Dr. Bright in the midst of a pandemic would raise serious concerns under any circumstances, but his allegations that political considerations influenced this decision heighten those concerns and demand full accountability,” said Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey, chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee. An official biography describes Bright as a flu and infectious-disease expert who joined the agency 10 years ago and was focused on vaccine development. He also held the title of HHS deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response, reporting to Dr. Robert Kadlec. Bright's performance review shows he got the highest rating - "Level 5 - Achieved Outstanding Results” - in federal fiscal year 2019. “Dr. Bright continues a very successful tenure in leading BARDA performing an essential (HHS) mission of developing and acquiring medical countermeasures for the Strategic National Stockpile,” wrote Kadlec, his boss, adding “I have confidence” that Bright would meet future challenges facing the agency. HHS said Bright is now assigned to the National Institutes of Health, working on new approaches to testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

What's the exit plan for COVID-19 lockdown: Congress asks Centre

By Siddharth Sharma Criticising the central government over its failure in fighting with COVID-19 crisis, Congress has asked the Centre about its exit plan after May 3 -- the deadline for the lockdown.The Congress has demanded from the gove...

Trump says reports on Kim's health 'incorrect'

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ailing, criticising his frequent nemesis CNN for running the story. I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way, Trump told reporter...

Virus pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression

Unemployment in the US is swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with one in six American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus, according to new dataIn response to the deepening economic crisis, the...

TSM return to PUBG with WSTG roster

Less than two weeks after releasing the players from their rosters for Rocket League and PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, Team SoloMid are jumping back into PUBG. TSM announced on their website that they acquired the roster that formerly compr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020