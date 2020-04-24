Top Esports gain semifinal berth in LPL spring playoffs

Top Esports advanced to the semifinals of China's League of Legends Pro League spring playoffs on Friday with a 3-1 victory over Team WE. Top Esports, the fourth seed, finished the spring season at 11-5 and avenged a Week 6 setback to Team WE on Friday. They will meet top-seeded Invictus Gaming (14-2), who defeated Top Esports 2-0 in Week 3 action.

Eighth-seeded Team WE finished the spring season with an 8-8 mark before posting a 3-1 win over fifth-seeded eStar in a first-round match on Wednesday. The other quarterfinal of the single-elimination tournament will take place on Saturday, when third-seded FunPlus Phoenix (12-4) squares off against sixth-seeded EDward Gaming (9-7). Fun-Plus Phoenix posted a 2-1 win over EDward Gaming in Week 6.

ED Gaming, who is the sixth seed, advanced to the quarterfinals after recording a 3-1 victory over Royal Never Give Up on Thursday. The finals are scheduled for May 2.

The champion was to clinch a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, featuring the top teams from every League of Legends region. On Thursday, however, Riot Games announced the cancellation of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.