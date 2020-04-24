Two Hindu girls abducted by local politician's brother in Pakistan, family demands justice

At a time when the world is fighting against deadly COVID-19, minority Hindus in Pakistan continue to face religious persecution. Two minor Hindu girls have been abducted by the brother of an influential local politician in Sindh province whereas the victims' family is facing constant life threats.

In a video, the victims' family demanded justice after their minor daughters -- Suthi and Shama -- were forcibly abducted by the brother of Pir Faisal Shah Jeelani, a member of the National Assembly. A family member said that Hindu minorities continue to face persecution in Sindh and they fear that girls will be converted to Islam.

He said: "Minorities here are facing persecution. They have abducted our daughters. We are not getting justice and are continuously facing atrocities. The brother of a Member of National Assembly (MNA) Pir Fasil shah Jeelani threatens more abduction if we complain about it. Hindu minorities are facing threats. We can't face this torture and would like to move out of Sindh". The family also said that police are not helping the victims but deliberately not taking any action due to the influence of the politician.

"Police is not cooperating with us. They took us to a court but did not produce the victims before the magistrate. Police is also favouring the culprits," said a family member. Uncounted incidents are reported from Sindh province and other parts of Pakistan where Muslims have forcibly abducted and converted Hindu minor girls to Islam for marriage.

These incidents are reportedly happening without the consent of the girls' family. Hindus make up 1.85 per cent of Pakistan's population according to the 1998 census. The list of atrocities perpetrated against Hindus includes forced conversions, forced abduction of young girls, lack of voting rights, and desecration of places of worship, to name a few.

However, the most barbaric of these monstrosities is the forced abduction of young Hindu girls. The Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) estimates that more than 1,000 Hindu and Christian girls are kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam annually.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has estimated that about 25 girls are abducted every month. (ANI)