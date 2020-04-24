Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Hindu girls abducted by local politician's brother in Pakistan, family demands justice

At a time when the world is fighting against deadly COVID-19, minority Hindus in Pakistan continue to face religious persecution.

ANI | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:54 IST
Two Hindu girls abducted by local politician's brother in Pakistan, family demands justice
A family member said that Hindu minorities continue to face persecution in Sindh.. Image Credit: ANI

At a time when the world is fighting against deadly COVID-19, minority Hindus in Pakistan continue to face religious persecution. Two minor Hindu girls have been abducted by the brother of an influential local politician in Sindh province whereas the victims' family is facing constant life threats.

In a video, the victims' family demanded justice after their minor daughters -- Suthi and Shama -- were forcibly abducted by the brother of Pir Faisal Shah Jeelani, a member of the National Assembly. A family member said that Hindu minorities continue to face persecution in Sindh and they fear that girls will be converted to Islam.

He said: "Minorities here are facing persecution. They have abducted our daughters. We are not getting justice and are continuously facing atrocities. The brother of a Member of National Assembly (MNA) Pir Fasil shah Jeelani threatens more abduction if we complain about it. Hindu minorities are facing threats. We can't face this torture and would like to move out of Sindh". The family also said that police are not helping the victims but deliberately not taking any action due to the influence of the politician.

"Police is not cooperating with us. They took us to a court but did not produce the victims before the magistrate. Police is also favouring the culprits," said a family member. Uncounted incidents are reported from Sindh province and other parts of Pakistan where Muslims have forcibly abducted and converted Hindu minor girls to Islam for marriage.

These incidents are reportedly happening without the consent of the girls' family. Hindus make up 1.85 per cent of Pakistan's population according to the 1998 census. The list of atrocities perpetrated against Hindus includes forced conversions, forced abduction of young girls, lack of voting rights, and desecration of places of worship, to name a few.

However, the most barbaric of these monstrosities is the forced abduction of young Hindu girls. The Global Human Rights Defence (GHRD) estimates that more than 1,000 Hindu and Christian girls are kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam annually.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has estimated that about 25 girls are abducted every month. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Don't inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

President Donald Trumps comment that disinfectants perhaps could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19 received heavy pushback from health and other officials Friday and even prompted the maker of Lysol to warn its product should never ...

India records biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

In the biggest spike in coronavirus infection on a single day, India on Friday recorded 1,752 fresh cases taking the total number of infected people to 23,452 even as doubling rate of the disease improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlie...

COVID-19: Coal India donates Rs 221cr to PM fund

State-run Coal India Ltd on Friday said it has contributed Rs 221 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund PM Cares to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Employees of CIL have voluntarily ...

Sunny Leone reveals truth of her husband Daniel Weber, know the details

Sunny Leone has shared a video on Instagram on April 24 in which she has revealed the reality of her husband, Daniel Weber. The former pornographic actress has sarcastically trolled her husband by showing his daily routine during the lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020