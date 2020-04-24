Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak’s Sindh govt bans congregational prayers during Ramazan due to COVID-19

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:44 IST
Pak’s Sindh govt bans congregational prayers during Ramazan due to COVID-19

Pakistan’s Sindh provincial government on Friday put a ban on organising congregational prayers during the holy month of Ramazan due to the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, notwithstanding the federal government’s order. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that in a bid to contain the virus, Taraweeh prayers during Ramazan will be restricted to 3-5 persons and the rest of the people could offer the prayers at home.

In a video message, Shah said he has taken this “very difficult” decision after consulting President Arif Alvi. Alvi, after meeting top religious scholars and clerics, had announced that Friday and Taraweeh congregations would be allowed in Mosques subject to certain precautionary measures.

Shah said the decision was taken on the advice of doctors who have repeatedly cautioned that congregational prayers in mosques are not advisable and could lead to a surge in coronavirus cases. The doctors, in a press conference here, warned that frontline healthcare workers will be helpless against the rapid spread of COVID-19 if large gatherings including congregational prayers are allowed as it could lead to a collapse of the healthcare system.

Alvi said that the federal government's decision to allow congregational prayers is "not completely firm" and can be altered according to the prevailing conditions. Soon after an agreement was reached between the central government and religious scholars for prayer congregations, top doctors from abroad and in Pakistan said it would be disastrous for Pakistan.

The doctors said any relaxation in the lockdown will cause a spike in COVID-19 cases that would cripple the country's already fragile healthcare system. They said that the strict lockdown in Sindh, enforced by the provincial government, has "now become a joke just like in the rest of the country”.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 13 more patients died due to the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the death toll to 237. More than 11,000 people have been infected, health officials said.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Don't inject disinfectant: Blunt pushback on Trump musing

President Donald Trumps comment that disinfectants perhaps could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-19 received heavy pushback from health and other officials Friday and even prompted the maker of Lysol to warn its product should never ...

India records biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

In the biggest spike in coronavirus infection on a single day, India on Friday recorded 1,752 fresh cases taking the total number of infected people to 23,452 even as doubling rate of the disease improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlie...

COVID-19: Coal India donates Rs 221cr to PM fund

State-run Coal India Ltd on Friday said it has contributed Rs 221 crore to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund PM Cares to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Employees of CIL have voluntarily ...

Sunny Leone reveals truth of her husband Daniel Weber, know the details

Sunny Leone has shared a video on Instagram on April 24 in which she has revealed the reality of her husband, Daniel Weber. The former pornographic actress has sarcastically trolled her husband by showing his daily routine during the lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020