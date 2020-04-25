New North American trade pact to take effect July 1-USTR

New North American trade pact to take effect July 1-USTRReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 03:24 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Friday said he has notified Congress that the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will enter into force on July 1, a month later than initially proposed.
In a statement, Lighthizer said both Mexico and Canada had taken measures necessary to comply with their commitments under the USMCA, which replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.
Some industries, including automakers, had been arguing for a delayed implementation because of the difficulties they are facing from the coronavirus pandemic.
